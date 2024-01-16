GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DMK has brought no new schemes, says Edappadi K. Palaniswami

January 16, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami participating in Pongal celebrations at Thindamangalam in Salem district on Monday.

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami participating in Pongal celebrations at Thindamangalam in Salem district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The DMK-led State government has failed to bring in any new scheme, remarked former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday.

Participating in the Pongal celebrations at Thindamangalam near Omalur in Salem on Monday, Mr. Palaniswami said that agriculture was the backbone of the country and that he was happy to participate in Pongal celebrations as a farmer. AIADMK provided good governance for four-and-a-half years, but the past two-and-a-half years of DMK government brought a lot of suffering to the people, he added.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, AIADMK came to the aid of people; it also safeguarded water bodies and introduced schemes like Amma Mini clinics, free laptops for students, 7.5% internal reservation for government school students in medical colleges and land patta for people. But the DMK has brought no new schemes and even stopped schemes brought by the AIADMK,” Mr. Palaniswami added.

Regarding the upcoming parliamentary elections, Mr. Palaniswami said that the elections should be a lesson for the DMK government. He urged people to support the AIADMK alliance in all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and to utilize the opportunity.

Salem

