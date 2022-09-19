DMK has been changing its stand on issues, charges G.K. Vasan

‘The Dravidian model is a corrupt one, and the Kamarajar model is the honest model’

The Hindu Bureau Salem
September 19, 2022 16:20 IST

Tamil Maanila Congress party members led by party president G.K. Vasan stage a demonstration in protest against the electricity tariff hike in Salem on September 19, 2022 | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) President G.K. Vasan on Monday accused the DMK of taking dual stands on issues after coming to power.

Leading a protest conducted on behalf of TMC in Salem to condemn the hike in electricity tariff in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Vasan said: “The government says it increased the tariff due to losses incurred by the Electricity department. The general public are not responsible for this loss. To avert loss, corruption should be stopped in the department.

The Dravidian model is a corrupt one, and the Kamarajar model is the honest model. People voted for the DMK based on their poll promises. Without fulfilling the promises, the Government should not increase the burden of the people. People’s anger would reflect in next Parliament elections.”

Further, the Rajya Sabha MP sought a rollback of the hike in power tariff.

Speaking to reporters after the protest, Mr. Vasan urged the State government to announce holidays for the schools and to ensure the availability of medicines for fever in government hospitals, citing the increase in fever cases.

The party asked the State Government to put a full stop to crime against children, especially in educational institutions. Mr. Vasan said his party wanted the Government to link the Sarabanga and Vasista rivers in Salem district for the benefit of farmers and to announce an agricultural college at Salem.

He alleged the DMK government of attempting to stall the works for the veterinary park in Thalaivasal, which was inaugurated during the erstwhile AIADMK regime.

Responding to the controversial remarks of DMK MP A. Raja regarding classification of Hindus in Manusmriti, Mr. Vasan said the comments were not in good taste, for the post held by Mr. Raja and also for his party.

