DMK government’s confrontational stance is to conceal inefficiency, says Annamalai

December 25, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Having been caught on the wrong foot in handling the floods in Chennai and the southern districts, the DMK was resorting to confrontation with the Centre over financial relief to cover up its “inefficiency”, BJP State president K. Annamalai said on Sunday.

The inept response of the State government to the floods has become the talk of the nation. While the Centre had promptly responded by deploying an inter-Ministerial team to assess the damage to arrive at the extent of relief, the State machinery was rather late in initiating relief measures, he said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who has been apprised of the magnitude of the calamity, will be visiting the southern districts on Tuesday, he told mediapersons.

About ₹800 crore of the ₹1,200 crore; ₹450 crore from the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF); ₹561 crore for flood mitigation project for Chennai, and the rest accounting for the State’s contribution has not been utilised as yet, Mr. Annamalai claimed.

He said the charge that the Centre was favouring only BJP-ruled States lacked substance. Against the flood-damage estimation of ₹9,836 crore by the BJP government in Gujarat, the Centre had sanctioned ₹1,000 crore due to the difference in the damage assessment. Likewise, in disbursal of COVID-19 relief, the Gujarat government was given only a little more than ₹300 crore, while Tamil Nadu got over ₹860 crore.

The DMK was now being perceived as a liability by the INDIA (Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance) due to its stand on Hindi and utterances on Sanatana Dharma, he contended.

