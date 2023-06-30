DMK government will complete its five-year term, says Minister

June 30, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Salem

Public Works, Buildings, Highways, and Minor Ports Department Minister E.V. Velu on Friday said the DMK government would complete its five-year term.

The Minister planted saplings at Tiruchengode in Namakkal district.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Velu said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has instructed to plant 10 saplings for each tree cut down for the highway projects. To mark the birth anniversary celebrations of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, this year we decided to plant five lakh saplings across the highways in Tamil Nadu.

In Namakkal district, 12,000 saplings will be planted, and of those, 3,000 have already been planted. “We respect the Governors, who should be a bridge between the State and the Union Governments. As far as we are concerned, we do not give importance to his statement on a political agenda,” Mr. Velu added.

Responding to rumours about allegedly dissolving the DMK government using Article 356 before the Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Velu said that it is not possible. There are court directions about when and where to use Article 356 to dissolve a government. Tamil Nadu is the first State in terms of its economy and ability to attract investments. This Dravida model government will complete its five-year term. And next time, again, the DMK will come to power, Mr. Velu said.

Replying to the ring road project for Tiruchengode, Mr. Velu said that during the AIADMK regime, they announced road projects but did not acquire land for the projects. For acquiring land for the highway projects, a separate wing with five special DROs was appointed. “We are giving importance to the Tiruchengode, Rasipuram, and Namakkal bypass roads, and within one year, the road projects will be completed,” Mr. Velu added.

During the function, Forests Minister Mathiventhan, District Collector S. Uma, Tiruchengode MLA E.R. Eswaran, and officials participated.

