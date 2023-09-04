ADVERTISEMENT

DMK government sanctions ₹25,000 crore for TWAD Board, says Minister Nehru in Namakkal

September 04, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru taking a look at the map of the Rasipuram Combined Drinking Water Scheme in Namakkal district on Monday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru on Monday said that the DMK government in two-and-a-half years had sanctioned ₹25,000 crore for the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board.

Combined drinking water scheme to be implemented for Rasipuram in Namakkal at ₹854.37 crore

The Minister Nehru laid the foundation stone for the Rasipuram Combined Drinking Water Supply Scheme worth ₹854.37 crore at Koneripatti in Rasipuram Municipality. He also handed over welfare assistance to 544 beneficiaries at a cost of ₹8.12 crore.

Speaking at the function, Mr. Nehru said that the work for the water scheme had already started, though it was formally launched on Monday.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru speaking after laying the foundation for the Rasipuram Combined Drinking Water Scheme in Namakkal district on Monday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Earlier, when Rajaji was the Salem Municipal Chairman, water from Veerapandi Lake was supplied to Rasipuram. Now, steps are being taken to desilt the lake.

During the AIADMK regime, they allocated ₹10,500 crore for the TWAD Board in 10 years. “But, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has allocated ₹25,000 crore for the combined drinking water supply schemes of the board. The Chief Minister has served as Mayor, Local Administration Minister, and Deputy Chief Minister, and he knows about this department. For the next one year, for drinking water schemes, projects are planned at a cost of ₹15,000 crore,” Mr. Nehru added.

Regarding the new drinking water projects, Mr. Nehru said that former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi created the board to supply drinking water to the people. After groundwater levels reduced, combined drinking water supply schemes were introduced. The work of replacing old pipelines is going on across the State. Hereafter, roads will be laid along with storm water drain works, like in Chennai. Under the new schemes, 2.5 crore people will get protected drinking water, Mr. Nehru added.

Minister of Forest M. Mathiventhan, Collector S. Uma, MPs K.R.N. Rajeshkumar and A.K.P. Chinraj, MLAs R. Rajendran and P. Ramalingam, local body representatives, and officials participated..

