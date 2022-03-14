DMK government only good at making announcements, says Annamalai

Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Annamalai said on Monday that the State government was functioning only as a government of ‘announcements’ and not as a capable one.

He told presspersons at Namakkal that the DMK government was only renaming Centre’s schemes and trying to publicise them as its own. The DMK government was only making announcements and not implementing any schemes, he alleged.

He claimed that a total of 1,866 students from Tamil Nadu were rescued from Ukraine by the Centre. This showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s care for the people of Tamil Nadu. The State government trying to portray that the students were rescued through its efforts was unacceptable, he said.

After BJP came to power, steps were taken to prevent firing on Tamil fishermen by Sri Lankan forces, he said.