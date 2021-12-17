DMK government neglecting Coimbatore district: Velumani

Former Minister S.P. Velumani led a demonstration in Coimbatore on Friday.

17 December 2021 23:56 IST

The DMK government has been neglecting Coimbatore district after coming to power and has stalled the projects brought by the previous AIADMK government, alleged former Minister S.P. Velumani here on Friday.

He led the demonstration organised by the AIADMK outside the Coimbatore South Taluk office as part of the State-wide agitations condemning the DMK government for not fulfilling its poll promises.

Addressing the cadre gathered on Huzur Road, Mr. Velumani alleged that projects such as expansion of Coimbatore International Airport, construction of flyovers and the integrated bus terminus, metro rail project and works under Smart Cities Mission were being delayed by the government in the past seven months. Mr. Velumani claimed that the reason for the delay was the electoral defeat faced by the DMK in Coimbatore district during the Assembly elections.

Accusing the DMK government as being “against people,” he condemned the Ministers for blaming the previous AIADMK regime for the government's shortcomings. Giving the example of the recent floods in Chennai, Mr. Velumani alleged that the present government failed to desilt the storm water drains in August and October.

Mr. Velumani also accused the DMK of “operating” the police force of the State and accused the police of foisting false cases against members of the AIADMK. “The police must remain neutral,” he said. On the recent DVAC raids on the premises linked to former Minister P. Thangamani, he said the AIADMK was ready to face these raids.

In Tiruppur, the AIADMK’s demonstration was led by former Deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly Pollachi V. Jayaraman.