‘DMK government must waive taxes for cinemas’

The DMK-led government must waive property tax, local body entertainment tax and professional tax along with electricity charges for the cinemas in the State, said Tiruppur M. Subramaniam, president of Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners’ Association, here on Monday.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Subramainam congratulated Chief Minister-elect and DMK President M.K. Stalin for the victory in the Assembly election. As the cinemas in the State have been impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said waiving these taxes would help reduce ticket costs, which in turn would encourage more people to visit the cinemas once they become operational.

Many associations in the Tamil film fraternity, including the Theatre and Multiplex Owners’ Association, will conduct a felicitation function for Mr. Stalin after the pandemic subsides, Mr. Subramaniam said.