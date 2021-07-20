DMK government lacks integrity: Annamalai

‘It has failed to keep poll promise to reduce fuel prices and confuses people on NEET’

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Monday criticised the DMK government for failing to implement its electoral promise of reducing the prices of petrol and diesel and said he could not find “integrity” in this government.

Admitting that the BJP too wanted fuel prices to be reduced, and claiming that the Centre was taking measures towards this, he told journalists in Salem that the State Finance Minister’s reported remarks that he was waiting for an “auspicious day” to reduce the prices was unacceptable.

Mr.Annamalai also reiterated his support for NEET and accused the DMK of confusing people by claiming that it would get the entrance test cancelled. According to him, following the revision of Classes XI and XII syllabus, Tamil Nadu was one of the best performing States in NEET. With 7.5% reservation quota for government school students, it was a boon to rural students, as 430 students had got medical admission.

The BJP leader reiterated that the party State Unit was opposed to the Mekedatu dam. There was no confusion over the continuation of his party’s alliance with the AIADMK. The political scenario in Tamil Nadu was shifting to a DMK versus BJP field, and his party was not against Christianity and Islam. Mr.Annamalai said he would also request the Centre for higher allocation of vaccines to Tamil Nadu.

Mr.Annamalai said that the report of Sachar Committee constituted during the erstwhile Congress regime showed how backward the Muslim community was in various social indices. It was the BJP government that introduced minority concentration cluster and provided funds for development at places where they resided. He felt that the Congress had not done even 40% of what the BJP had done. After paying homage to former BJP general secretary V. Ramesh, who was killed in 2013, Mr.Annamalai said he would take steps to ensure some progress was made in the case before the next death anniversary.