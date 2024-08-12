DMK government is wasting people’s money on car race: Edappadi Palaniswami

The DMK government is wasting people’s money on the upcoming car race in Chennai, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said here on Sunday.

Inaugurating additional classrooms at the Municipal Middle School in Alachampalayam near Edappadi, the former Chief Minister said that the DMK government was scheduled to conduct the night street racing in Chennai. “While many grievances of the people are yet to be addressed, the DMK government is conducting car race. The race route is in the center of the city, covering a government hospital, a railway station, a harbour and the Secretariat. The area is known for its traffic congestion. The government is spending people’s money of ₹42 crore for the race. This is unacceptable, and Minister for Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin is acting like a child,” he said.

Mr. Palaniswami further said that in the DMK government, taxes and the prices of essential commodities were skyrocketing. “One kg of rice was sold for ₹50 during the erstwhile AIADMK government, but for ₹80 per kg now [under the present DMK government]. The DMK has not brought in any new scheme, and is only inaugurating the schemes and projects introduced by the AIADMK. The Chief Minister is concentrating only on opening his father’s [former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi)] statue,” he added.

Stating that the law and order situation in the State was deteriorating, he contended drugs were available in every place and students had become addicted to ganja under the DMK rule in the State, leading to murders. He alleged that no action was taken to prevent the drug menace in this Dravidian model government.

He further asked the people to compare his Edappadi Assembly constituency before and after 2011. “Most of the demands of the people are fulfilled in the constituency. In the recently concluded Parliamentary election, the AIADMK secured 10,000 more votes than the DMK in the Edappadi municipality, and 46,300 more votes than the DMK in the [Edappadi Assembly] constituency. I thank the people for voting for AIADMK,” he said.