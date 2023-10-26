‘DMK government is crushing farming activities in State’

October 26, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - ERODE

Terming the DMK an “anti-farmers party”, BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai said on Wednesday that the government was crushing farming activities that once flourished in the State.

Speaking at Sivagiri in the Modakkurichi Assembly constituency, as part of his En Mann, En Makkal yatra, he said former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj had constructed 12 dams in the State and late Congress leader M.A. Eswaran, who conceived the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) dam and canal project, helped to increase the area under irrigation. “Tamil Nadu stood third in area under irrigation in the country. But we are pushed to the 11th place now,” he said, criticising the DMK government for failing to take steps to retain the areas under irrigation.

He said the State was facing water-sharing problems with Kerala and Karnataka and blamed the DMK government for not resolving them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre is procuring paddy at ₹34 a kg from farmers and selling it at ₹2 a kg in ration shops. “But the DMK government is portraying that it is giving rice at a subsidised rate. Farmers in Thanjavur say officials demand ₹60 a bag for procuring paddy from them,” Mr. Annamalai said.

Weavers are unable to run their business because of the steep hike in electricity charges and the DMK government, instead of purchasing school uniforms from them, brought uniforms from Andhra Pradesh, the BJP leader said.

Recalling the 1996 election in Modakkurichi in which 1,029 farmers contested as Independent candidates, putting forth their demands, including inter-linking of rivers, Mr. Annamalai said inter-linking of rivers would be prioritised and fulfilled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his third term in office in 2024.

India accounts for 80% of total turmeric production globally and Erode district is a major production centre. “Since farming was not encouraged, Nizamabad in Telangana pushed Erode to the second place,” he said.

Steps will be taken to establish a regional office of the National Turmeric Board in Erode, he added. Modakkurichi MLA C. Saraswathi was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT