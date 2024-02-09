DMK government inaugurating projects which were launched when the AIADMK was in power, says AIADMK general secretary

February 09, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The DMK government was inaugurating the projects which were started by the AIADMK, when the party was in power, said Edappadi K. Palaniswami, former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary.

He was speaking at a demonstration organised at Avanashi to condemn the DMK Nilgiris MP A. Raja for his derogatory remarks against late Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran. Former Assembly speaker P. Dhanapal, former Ministers S.P. Velumani, and K.A. Sengottaiyan, former deputy speaker Pollachi V. Jayaraman and others took part.

An ordinary person like Edappadi K. Palaniswami rose to the level of the Chief Minister and now the opposition leader, it is all because of MGR, who founded the AIADMK, which now has a strong cadre base of two crore people, he said.

He reminded the MP that the people of Nilgiris would teach him a befitting lesson. He also recalled a statement by former Union Minister Murasoli Maran that appeared in Murasoli, wherein he had recalled the timely help of MGR and Jayalalithaa who had acted in the film Engal Thangam that saved the DMK leader late M. Karunanidhi’s family from serious debts. The DMK came to power in 1967 using the face of MGR, he said. Mr. Raja, who was accused of being corrupt in spectrum case has no locus standi to pass derogatory remarks against MGR.

The AIADMK is the only party that had ruled the State for 30 years and it was during the AIADMK regime the State had excelled in enrolment ratio in higher education. It was during the AIADMK rule, arts and science, law, agricultural and medical colleges were opened at various places in the State, he said.

The Athikadavu – Avinashi Groundwater Recharge scheme announced by Jayalalithaa was implemented by my government, he said. The project, which was 90% complete, has been put on hold. People will teach a lesson to the DMK in the Lok Sabha polls.

The flyovers in Coimbatore, the Nilgiris Medical College, and Tiruppur Medical College and Hospital all were established by the AIADMK Government. The ruling DMK has neglected the struggles by MSMEs that have been seeking reduction of power tariff. The ruling DMK has not done anything concrete for Tiruppur which earns enormous foreign exchange.

The ruling DMK is yet to implement the 520 schemes which were announced in the previous Lok Sabha election manifesto. Due to compulsions, after two years Mahalir Urimai Thogai was implemented and that too for the one-third of women population.

He said the AIADMK would go to the polls with the best alliance and bag all the 40 seats.

