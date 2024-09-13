DMK government has put schemes brought during AIADMK regime on hold, says Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Former Chief Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday alleged that the ruling DMK government had put the schemes brought during the AIADMK regime on hold.

Farmers from Erode, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore districts who are benefiting under the Athikadavu-Avinashi project met the AIADMK leader at his residence in Salem Nedunchalai Nagar and thanked him for bringing the project.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Palaniswami said that following demand from farmers to implement the project during the AIADMK regime, foundation stone was laid and works were started with an allocation of ₹1,065 crore.

Due to COVID-19, the works were delayed for a year. But before 2021, 85% of the project work was completed. The DMK government completed the 15% remaining work in the last three years. The project is a historic one that benefits the farmers. As trial runs began on Thursday, pipelines were damaged at a few places, and officials should repair them, Mr. Palaniswami added.

Stating that the 100 Lakes project works in Salem were going at a slow pace, Mr. Palaniswami said, “I raised the issue in the Assembly but the works are going on slowly. Now, only 30 lakes receive water under the project. Following my demand, Water Resources Department Minister Duraimurugan inspected the project. No proper funds were allocated by the DMK government for this project and land acquisition was also not completed. If the DMK government completed the work, 100 lakes would receive water. The DMK government should not show partiality as this scheme was brought by the AIADMK and should speed up the work. If not, soon after AIADMK comes to power, this scheme work will be completed and surplus water will be pumped to the lakes.”

Later, the former Chief Minister inaugurated the completed schemes worth ₹7.83 crore and laid the foundation for new projects in the Edappadi Assembly constituency at the panchayat union office.