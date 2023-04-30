ADVERTISEMENT

DMK government has not done anything for Edappadi constituency: Palaniswami

April 30, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Salem

It is not completing the 100-lake project, claiming scarcity of funds, says AIADMK leader

M. Sabari

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami being greeted by cadre during his visit to Salem on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The DMK government has not done anything for the Edappadi constituency after it came to power, alleged the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday.

Addressing the cadre at Konganapuram bus stand, he said, “We constructed checkdams and desilted lakes. We brought the 100-lake scheme to four assembly constituencies in the district, and I inaugurated the completed first phase of works and brought surplus water from Mettur to six lakes. But now the DMK government is not completing the project, claiming scarcity of funds.”

Listing out the schemes brought by the AIADMK regime to Edappadi constituency, he said the DMK had not fulfilled its promises made during election time. In Omalur, anti-social elements threatened a VAO a few days ago for complaining about gravel smuggling.

Ganja was being sold across the State. The DMK government allowed the supply of liquor in marriage halls and changed its stand after opposition. The Finance Minister allegedly said two persons had earned  ₹30,000 crore. But the Chief Minister did not comment on this issue, Mr. Palaniswami charged.

Stating that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu was at its worst, the Opposition leader said the people should ensure the AIADMK returned to power.

