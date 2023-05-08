DMK government has fulfilled more than 80% of its poll promises, says Mathiventhan

May 08, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan said on Monday that the DMK-led government had fulfilled more than 80% of its poll promises in two years.

Distributing welfare assistance to 305 beneficiaries at a cost of ₹1.99 crore in Namakkal district to mark the completion of the two years of the DMK government, the Minister said the Chief Minister has implemented various projects such as Illam Thedi Kalvi,Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, and Pudhumai Penn Thittam. on Monday.

The Minister also distributed cash rewards and prizes to the students who won in the various competitions organised by the Tamil Development Department.

Stating that protecting State autonomy is the Dravidian model of government, the Minister said that the Chief Minister provides good governance that ensures all welfare schemes reach all people.

Namakkal District Collector Shreya P. Singh presided over the function.