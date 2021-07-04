‘DMK government has controlled COVID-19 spread in 40 days’

The DMK government led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has controlled the COVID-19 spread in 40 days, a feat that the previous AIADMK couldn't achieve, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Siva V. Meyyanathan said here on Saturday.

He was here to inaugurate a children's park the Coimbatore Corporation had constructed at ₹10 lakh in Ondipudur.

Within 40 days of assuming office, the DMK government had controlled the second wave of COVID-19 spread. At the time the party returned to power the daily case count stood at 26,000. Now, it was under control.

But the AIADMK government, despite struggling for a year and imposing complete lockdown, couldn't control the infection spread.

The people had lost their livelihood in the lockdown. But this year it was different as the DMK government had provided financial assistance and essential commodities through the public distribution system to mitigate people's suffering.

This had won people's appreciation, Mr. Meyyanathan said.

The government would develop the dump yard in Vellalore by scientifically clearing the legacy waste and improving green cover, he added.