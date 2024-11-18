ADVERTISEMENT

DMK government failed to implement any schemes for the Nilgiris, alleges S.P. Velumani

Published - November 18, 2024 07:55 pm IST - Udhagamandalam

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister S.P. Velumani accused the DMK government of failing to implement any schemes during its three-and-a-half-year tenure, deceiving the people of Nilgiris.

Speaking at the 53rd anniversary conference of the party at ATC area in Udhagamandalam, he highlighted the contributions of the AIADMK, particularly under the leadership of Jayalalithaa, who provided various schemes for Nilgiris, referring to it as her home district. Edappadi K. Palaniswami continued to implement many schemes for the district, including the establishment of a government medical college, rural roads, and a community water supply project, he said. He emphasised that AIADMK had always addressed key issues for Tamils, such as the Cauvery, Mullaperiyar, Katchatheevu disputes, and Sri Lankan Tamil rights.

However, he criticised the DMK for failing to deliver any schemes in Nilgiris during its rule, stating, no schemes had been implemented.

Later, the former minister distributed welfare assistance, including free sewing machines and saris for women, sports equipment for youth, and modern CCTV cameras for rural crime prevention.

