DMK government encouraging anti-national elements, alleges Union Minister

October 28, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Namakkal

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying L. Murugan on Saturday alleged that the DMK government was encouraging anti-national elements.

Mr. Murugan and BJP State president K. Annamalai participated in the En Mann EnMakkal yatra in the Namakkal Assembly constituency.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Murugan said that the yatra made a big change in Tamil Nadu. The golden quadrilateral scheme was implemented in Namakkal when A.B. Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. Law and order has became a question mark in Tamil Nadu. In Coimbatore, Palestine flags were erected, and pro-Pakistan slogans were raised in Chennai. The DMK government is allegedly encouraging anti-national elements, Mr. Murugan added.

Mr. Annamalai said that Namakkal district always supports nationalism. In the success of Chandrayaan missions, Namakkal district also played a part by sending 50 tonnes of soil from Siddampoondi village, which has soil similar to the lunar surface.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mentioning a resolution passed by Namakkal Municipality to name two arches after DMK leaders, Mr. Annamalai said, “our party raised objections to that resolution.” Now, the DMK wants to name the Namakkal New Bus Stand after late DMK supremo M. Karunanidhi. What was wrong with naming the bus stand after Namakkal Kavignar Ramalingam Pillai and why only Mr. Karunanidhi, Mr. Annamalai questioned.

Blaming the DMK over the NEET and Cauvery issues, Mr. Annamalai said instead of writing a letter to the Karnataka Chief Minister on the Cauvery issue, the Chief Minister wrote a letter to the Prime Minister. In the NEET issue, the DMK government should approach the Supreme Court, but they are taking signatures from the public.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT