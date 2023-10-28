HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK government encouraging anti-national elements, alleges Union Minister

October 28, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau
BJP State president K. Annamalai speaking at a meeting in Namakkal on Saturday.

BJP State president K. Annamalai speaking at a meeting in Namakkal on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying L. Murugan on Saturday alleged that the DMK government was encouraging anti-national elements.

Mr. Murugan and BJP State president K. Annamalai participated in the En Mann EnMakkal yatra in the Namakkal Assembly constituency.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Murugan said that the yatra made a big change in Tamil Nadu. The golden quadrilateral scheme was implemented in Namakkal when A.B. Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. Law and order has became a question mark in Tamil Nadu. In Coimbatore, Palestine flags were erected, and pro-Pakistan slogans were raised in Chennai. The DMK government is allegedly encouraging anti-national elements, Mr. Murugan added.

ALSO READ
Yatra has helped propagate Centre’s achievements: Union Minister

Mr. Annamalai said that Namakkal district always supports nationalism. In the success of Chandrayaan missions, Namakkal district also played a part by sending 50 tonnes of soil from Siddampoondi village, which has soil similar to the lunar surface.

Mentioning a resolution passed by Namakkal Municipality to name two arches after DMK leaders, Mr. Annamalai said, “our party raised objections to that resolution.” Now, the DMK wants to name the Namakkal New Bus Stand after late DMK supremo M. Karunanidhi. What was wrong with naming the bus stand after Namakkal Kavignar Ramalingam Pillai and why only Mr. Karunanidhi, Mr. Annamalai questioned.

Blaming the DMK over the NEET and Cauvery issues, Mr. Annamalai said instead of writing a letter to the Karnataka Chief Minister on the Cauvery issue, the Chief Minister wrote a letter to the Prime Minister. In the NEET issue, the DMK government should approach the Supreme Court, but they are taking signatures from the public.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.