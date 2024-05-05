DMK government did not buy new buses, failed to repair old ones: Palaniswami

May 05, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - Salem

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday alleged that the DMK government did not buy new buses and failed to repair old buses. It announced plans to purchase over 5,000 buses, but only 500-odd buses were bought. The people are now afraid of travelling in government buses, he told reporters in Salem.

However, on the contrary, during the AIADMK regime between 2011 and 2021, 14,500 new buses were bought, Mr. Palaniswami added. “The electric buses in Chennai were bought based on the agreement entered into during the AIADMK regime with Germany. This DMK government is a non-functional government. The Chief Minister is only concerned about the INDIA bloc,” he added.

He further said that the DMK government only cared about income generated through the sale of Tasmac liquor, Mr. Palaniswami said that the DMK did not fulfill its election promises and the schemes brought in by the AIADMK were kept in abeyance.

While people were suffering from the searing heat, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was visiting Kodaikanal. The DMK promised to construct 1,000 check dams, but not a single check dam had been constructed. If check dams are constructed, surplus water will be stored, and this can help in farming and addressing drinking water issues, the AIADMK leader further noted.

Earlier, Mr. Palaniswami had visited the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, where people injured in a bus accident at Yercaud are being treated, and enquired with the doctors about the condition of the patients.

