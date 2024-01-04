DMK government borrowed ₹2.69 lakh crore in 31 months, alleges Annamalai

January 04, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Salem

Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Annamalai on Thursday said that the DMK government had borrowed ₹2.69 lakh crore in loans in 31 months.

Mr. Annamalai participated in the En Mann En Makkal yatra in Omalur, Veerapandi, and Edappadi Assembly constituencies on Thursday.

Speaking in Omalur and Veerapandi Assembly constituencies, Mr. Annamalai said that the Union government is giving ₹25 lakh subsidy to SC and ST women entrepreneurs under the Stand Up India scheme for powerlooms or handlooms. But the Tamil Nadu government did not spread information on this scheme, and in the past five years, no one had applied under this scheme in Tamil Nadu.

Likewise, ₹2.8 lakh to ₹5 lakh are provided as subsidies to powerlooms operated using solar power. The DMK government is not encouraging entrepreneurs to start businesses. People should elect an NDA candidate from Salem in the Lok Sabha elections to strengthen the Prime Minister’s hands, Mr. Annamalai added.

Alleging that debts in Tamil Nadu have increased, Mr. Annamalai said that Tamil Nadu is the first State in the country in getting loans, and now our debts stand at ₹8.34 lakh crore. Every ration cardholder in the State has a debt of ₹3.81 lakh. While Mr. Stalin was the Opposition leader, he had raised his voice on Tamil Nadu debts. In the past 75 years, the debt of Tamil Nadu has stood at around ₹6 lakh crore.

Within 31 months of the DMK government, they got loans to the tune of ₹2.69 lakh crore. “To repay this loan, we need 87 years. In the Dravida model government, out of 35 Ministers, corruption cases are pending against 11 Ministers in court. Already, one Minister is in Puzhal prison, and another may go to the prison at any time. There are corruption cases pending against 120 present and former Ministers, MPs, and MLAs in Tamil Nadu Recently in Omalur, a VAO was attacked for stopping sand smuggling, and VAOs are now demanding licence for having guns for their protection,” he said.

This year, the revenue target from Tasmac liquor sales is ₹52,000 crore. Tasmac shops are running for the benefit of DMK cadre..

Speaking at the meeting at the Edappadi, Mr. Annamalai said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was against family politics. In the recently-concluded Assembly elections, the BJP won three States, and first-generation people became Chief Ministers. Only the BJP is able to eradicate family politics, Mr. Annamalai added.

