DMK gains 25,000-plus votes in wards in Coimbatore South assembly constituency

BJP improves on its vote share

In the nine months since it assumed office in May 2021, the DMK has gained over 25,000 votes in urban local body election 2022 in the wards that come under the Coimbatore South assembly constituency.

In the May 2021 election, the Assembly constituency with 19 wards in Coimbatore city saw BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan emerge victorious polling 53,209 votes, or 34.38% of valid votes polled.

In the just-concluded local body polls, the BJP and the AIADMK have polled 46,114 votes, or 36.59% votes.

Though there is a dip in the absolute number of votes the two parties have polled there is an increase in vote share.

In the Assembly election the two parties were together in an alliance and in the local body election, they contested separately. And, during the Assembly election the constituency that was spread over 19 Corporation wards is now spread over 11 wards, after the delimitation exercise.

The DMK’s electoral performance between May 2021 and February 2022 has a dramatic improvement as its candidate Mayura Jayakumar from the Congress had polled 42,383 votes, or 27.38%.

In the just-concluded election, the DMK (and allies) have secured 67,498 votes in the 11 wards, or 53.56% of valid votes. And, this seems to have come mostly from the Makkal Needhi Maiam.

The party’s leader Kamal Haasan had polled 51,481 votes in the 2021 election, which was 33.26%.

Cut to 2022 February, the MNM seems to have lost and conceded the ground to the DMK as its candidate in the 11 wards in the Coimbatore South Assembly constituency polled a mere 5,461 votes, which is 4.33%.

Sources say it is the MNM vote that appears to have helped the DMK because in two of the 11 wards, the AIADMK and BJP vote is more than the DMK’s and in a ward the BJP has polled more vote than the AIADMK.