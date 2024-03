March 02, 2024 10:39 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A DMK functionary and his wife reportedly died after the two-wheeler they were travelling collided with a crane near Dhanalakshmi Nagar on Saturday. While Bakyalakshmi died on the spot, Dhanaraj, proprietor of a paper agency at Peelamedu, died of grievous injuries at a hospital. A case has been registered by the police.