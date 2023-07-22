HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK functionary lodges complaint alleging irregularities in Avanashi Road flyover work

In his complaint to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Racecourse Raghunath has said the progress of work on the flyover has been shoddy

July 22, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

V S Palaniappan
Work on the Avinashi Road flyover is ongoing in Coimbaotore

Work on the Avinashi Road flyover is ongoing in Coimbaotore | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

DMK functionary Racecourse Raghunath, a film producer and director, has lodged a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), alleging large-scale irregularities in the construction of the Avanashi Road flyover in Coimbatore.

In his complaint, Mr. Raghunath said that during the previous AIADMK regime, this flyover, the longest in the State, measuring 11 km and involving 305 pillars, was planned at a cost of ₹1,350 crore with funding from the World Bank, Union government and T.N. government.

But the progress of the work has been shoddy, the pillars are not up to standards and the technology being used for clamping the girders is not very good. Hence, he requested the Chief Minister and the DVAC to initiate appropriate action against the construction firm, former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisami and the then Municipal Administration Minister, S.P. Velumani.

Mr. Raghunath had earlier lodged another complaint, following which the Vellalore integrated bus terminus project was halted.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / corruption & bribery / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.