DMK functionary lodges complaint alleging irregularities in Avanashi Road flyover work

July 22, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

DMK functionary Racecourse Raghunath, a film producer and director, has lodged a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), alleging large-scale irregularities in the construction of the Avanashi Road flyover in Coimbatore.

In his complaint, Mr. Raghunath said that during the previous AIADMK regime, this flyover, the longest in the State, measuring 11 km and involving 305 pillars, was planned at a cost of ₹1,350 crore with funding from the World Bank, Union government and T.N. government.

But the progress of the work has been shoddy, the pillars are not up to standards and the technology being used for clamping the girders is not very good. Hence, he requested the Chief Minister and the DVAC to initiate appropriate action against the construction firm, former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palanisami and the then Municipal Administration Minister, S.P. Velumani.

Mr. Raghunath had earlier lodged another complaint, following which the Vellalore integrated bus terminus project was halted.