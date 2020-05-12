DMK functionary held on assault charge

The Ukkadam police on Tuesday arrested Kottai Abbas, youth wing organiser of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, for alleged assault on two youth. He was released on bail the same day.

Police said that Abbas and a few others were searching for his relative’s daughter who allegedly eloped with a youth from Kottaimedu. On Monday, Abbas went to the youth’s house and had an argument with the latter’s friends. It is alleged that Abbas assaulted two of them. Based on a complaint lodged by one of the youth, Ukkadam police station arrested Abbas under Sections 294 (b), 323 and 506 (i) of the Indian Penal Code.

Following the arrest of Abbas, DMK functionaries including Singanallur MLA N. Karthik went to the police station.