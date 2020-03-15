DMK functionary held for social media remarks on Minister

Coimbatore

15 March 2020 23:11 IST

The Ramanathapuram police on Sunday arrested a local DMK functionary for posting alleged derogatory remarks about Minister of Municipal Administration and Rural Development S. P. Velumani.

The police said that M.M.S. Murugan, 50, a resident of Angannan Layout near Ramanathapuram and a member of DMK's urban district unit, was arrested based on a complaint filed by an AIADMK worker Gowtham.

The complainant alleged that Murugan posted derogatory remarks about Mr. Velumani in a WhatsApp group, levelling corruption charges against him. The message was leaked from the WhatsApp group to members of the AIADMK in the locality, following which the complaint was filed.

DMK members thronged outside Ramanathapuram police station in the early hours of Sunday after Murugan was called for questioning.

The police said that he was arrested under Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505(1)(b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity) of the IPC and 66 E (punishment for violation of privacy) of the IT Act.

Coimbatore east district DMK unit in-charge and MLA N. Karthik has condemned the arrest of Mr. Murugan. In a release issued here on Sunday, he said by taking away Mr. Murugan at 1 a.m. without furnishing any information and detaining him at the Ramanathapuram police station, the Police worked at the behest of Mr. Velumani.

The reason the Police had proffered was that the detention of Mr. Murugan was for his social media post allegedly defaming Mr. Velumani. If that be the case, the DMK would not be cowed down by the action but would continue to expose Mr. Velumani for his alleged excesses in the Municipal Administration Department and his brother S.P. Anabrasan’s alleged transgressions.

Mr. Karthik asked the Police how was it that they were silent to the AIADMK’s street corner meetings against the DMK. Though the meetings were provocative and vulgar and aimed at inciting violence, they had taken no action.

But they had chosen to immediate detain Mr. Murugan. He added that the DMK would continue to protest against the AIADMK, Mr. Velumani and expose their duplicity.