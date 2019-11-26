DMK functionary held for defaming Coimbatore mayor aspirant

The Saibaba Colony police on Monday arrested a DMK functionary on charges of circulating on social media defamatory remarks on Sonali Pradeep, who expressed her interest to contest for the post of Coimbatore Corporation mayor in the upcoming local body election.

R. Ragupathy (32), who is in charge of DMK in ward 20 of Erode, was arrested under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act and the IT Act.

A statement issued by the police said that Ms. Pradeep had lodged a complaint with the Saibaba Colony police that she came across contents on social media that portrayed her in bad light. An AIADMK member, she told the police that such defamatory remarks caused her mental agony.

Ms. Pradeep, who has won titles such as Mrs. India Tamil Nadu 2017 and Mrs. India Universe Earth 2019, told The Hindu that she had expressed her interest to contest for the post of mayor to the party in an application.

Copy of the application and photos taken from her social media accounts were misused for the defamatory remarks.

The Cyber Cell of Coimbatore city police has registered a case against a Tamil news portal for publishing a report about Ms. Pradeep on Sunday. A statement issued by the police said that the report defamed a political leader and portrayed Ms. Pradeep in bad light. The report was published in www.dinaseithi.in. The police said that the case was registered based on a complaint filed by a reporter of www.dinacheithi.in, web address of which was falsely used as www.dinaseithi.in.