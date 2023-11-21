ADVERTISEMENT

DMK functionary from Pollachi arrested for biting man

November 21, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested a DMK functionary at Ambarampalayam, near Pollachi in Coimbatore district, late on Monday on charges of biting a man.

The accused has been identified as B. Faizal (40), a resident of Meenkarai Road at Ambarampalayam. He is the husband of Sagar Banu, president of Ambarampalayam village panchayat.

Faizal was arrested based on a complaint lodged by M. Ilaiyaraja (27), a resident of Kamatchi Amman temple street at Vazhaikombu, near Anaimalai.

According to the police, Mr. Ilaiyaraja was a driver of a mini goods carrier. He parked his friend’s pickup vehicle in front of a hospital at Ambarampalayam on Sunday evening. He came to know later that Faizal punctured the tyres of the vehicle.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ilaiyaraja and his brother Karthik met Faizal around 10 p.m. and questioned him for puncturing the tyres. This led to an altercation and Faizal bit on Mr. Ilaiyaraja’s chest. The injured man sought treatment at Government Hospital at Anaimalai, from where he was referred to the District Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi.

The police booked Faizal for various offences and arrested him on Monday night. He was remanded in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US