DMK functionary ends life in Salem

Published - November 12, 2024 08:24 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A DMK functionary ended his life on Monday evening. S. Vimalraj, 45, of Kurukkal Colony near Chinnathirupathi, a supervisor at a private hospital in Hasthampatti and a DMK functionary, took his life allegedly due to pressure from creditors to whom he owed money. Kannankurichi police sent the body to the Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem.

V. Rathina, 44, Vimalraj’s wife, said that her husband had borrowed amounts totalling to ₹10 lakh and was struggling to repay the money. She also alleged that he was threatened by a group of six people, prompting him to take the extreme step. Kannankurichi police have registered a case and are investigating further.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the state’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Salem

