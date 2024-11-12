 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK functionary ends life in Salem

Published - November 12, 2024 08:24 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A DMK functionary ended his life on Monday evening. S. Vimalraj, 45, of Kurukkal Colony near Chinnathirupathi, a supervisor at a private hospital in Hasthampatti and a DMK functionary, took his life allegedly due to pressure from creditors to whom he owed money. Kannankurichi police sent the body to the Salem Government Hospital for a postmortem.

V. Rathina, 44, Vimalraj’s wife, said that her husband had borrowed amounts totalling to ₹10 lakh and was struggling to repay the money. She also alleged that he was threatened by a group of six people, prompting him to take the extreme step. Kannankurichi police have registered a case and are investigating further.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the state’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Published - November 12, 2024 08:24 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.