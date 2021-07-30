DMK functionary demands action against AIADMK MLAs

Following the controversy over the nine AIADMK MLAs allegedly reprimanding District Collector G.S. Sameeran for remaining seated while receiving a petition, a DMK functionary from Sulur sought police action against the MLAs on Friday.

Thalapathi Murugesan, in-charge of DMK’s Sulur south union, alleged in his petition that the MLAs “disrespected” the Collector by speaking “in a threatening manner.” The petition, which was submitted to City Police Commissioner Deepak M. Damor and the Sulur police, also alleged that the MLAs and other party members who accompanied them had violated the COVID-19 safety protocol on the Collectorate premises.

On Thursday evening, the AIADMK MLAs from Coimbatore district, including former Minister S.P. Velumani and former Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Pollachi V. Jayaraman, visited the Collectorate to submit a petition containing multiple demands.

The MLAs objected to Mr. Sameeran remaining seated while accepting the petition, following which he rose up from his chair. Video clips of this incident went viral on social media platforms.