DMK functionary arrested for defamatory post against Minister

The Udumalpet police on Tuesday arrested a DMK IT Wing functionary on charges of allegedly posting defamatory comments against Udumalpet MLA and Minister Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan on social media platforms.
E. Balakumar (36), Tiruppur south district deputy organiser of DMK IT Wing, allegedly posted defamatory content against Mr. Radhakrishnan on Facebook and WhatsApp, the police said.
A. Ramamoorthi, in-charge of the Udumalpet MLA’s office, in his complaint to the police, claimed that the accused threatened him when asked about the social media post.
The accused was booked under Sections 294(b) (Uttering obscenities), 505(1)(c) (Statements conducing public mischief) and 506(1) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code along with section 67 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act and was remanded in judicial custody.
