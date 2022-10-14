DMK functionaries prevent AIADMK legislator from speaking at government function in Salem

The AIADMK MLA from SC consitutency is to lodge complaints with the Human Rights Commission and the Commission for SC/ST

A government function organised to distribute free bicycles to students in Salem district got ugly on Thursday after a group of DMK cadres allegedly prevented the Attur MLA A.P. Jayasankaran (AIADMK) from speaking at the event. The upset legislator, who represents the reserved constituency, said he would file a complaint with the Commission for Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Tribes.

The function was arranged at Pethanaickenpalayam Boys Higher Secondary School premises, and 945 students belonging to six government schools received bicycles during the event.

At the function, Kallakurichi MP Pon. Gautham Sigamani (DMK) spoke about the achievements of the DMK government. Subsequently when Mr. Jayasankaran tried to speak at the function, some DMK cadres took away the mike.

This issue created a verbal duel between DMK and AIADMK cadres, and later the MP and MLA distributed bicycles to the students separately.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr. Jayasankaran alleged that the free bicycles were kept locked in rooms for months, instead of being distributed. The AIADMK MLAs in the district submitted petitions to the District Collector following which bicycles were distributed.

“As I belong to the SC constituency, cadres of the DMK, which speaks about social justice, did not provide mike to me. Boycotting opposition MLA is the Dravidian Model,” he claimed. “I will raise this issue in the Assembly and will lodge complaints with the Human Rights Commission and the Commission for SC/ST,” he added.

When contacted by The Hindu on Friday, Mr. Jayasankaran confirmed he was filing a complaint before both the Commissions.