DMK functionaries arrested for Facebook post

Coimbatore

16 January 2021 23:58 IST

The Pollachi East police on Saturday arrested two DMK functionaries on charges of posting defamatory content on Facebook against Deputy Speaker Pollachi V. Jayaraman.

In a statement, the police said that K. Nagaraj (31) and B. Sudharshan (24) from the DMK allegedly posted content defaming Mr. Jayaraman and his son on Facebook. When an AIADMK IT Wing functionary R. Sathishkumar came across these posts, he approached the duo on Friday, who allegedly threatened him, the statement claimed.

Based on Mr. Sathishkumar’s complaint, the Pollachi East police registered a case against the two accused under five sections of the Indian Penal Code including section 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506(2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation). The accused were arrested and remanded in judicial custody, the police said and warned action against those who posts content without any basic evidence and with intention to damage public peace.

Advertising

Advertising

Jewellery stolen

Unidentified men stole nearly 100 sovereigns of gold jewellery after breaking into a house on Dr. Rajendra Prasad Road in Tatabad, police said on Saturday. The incident happened when the occupant of the house C. Karthik had gone to Bengaluru. A domestic help noticed the burglary on Saturday morning and informed Mr. Karthik, the police said. The accused allegedly sprayed masala powder outside the house to distract the sniffer dogs, according to the police. Rathinapuri police registered a case and two special teams were formed to nab the accused.