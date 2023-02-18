DMK fulfils poll promises on priority basis, says P. Chidambaram in Erode

February 18, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - ERODE

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram said the DMK government gave priority in providing education, financial assistance and vaccinating people during its first-year rule and expressed confidence that it would fulfil its election promises in the next three-and-a-half years.

Addressing a public meeting at Thirunagar Colony here on Saturday seeking support for the party’s candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan, he said the AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami kept saying that the DMK did not fulfil any of its promises made during the Assembly elections in 2021. “He was a former Chief Minister and should also speak about what the DMK government did so far,” he added.

Mr. Chidambaram said Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme for school children, monthly assistance of ₹ 1,000 under the Puthumai Pen Thittam to girl students in colleges and free travel for women in town buses benefited people across the State. “The DMK government focused on vaccinating people during the COVID-19 pandemic that led to only eight positive cases reported today in a State with a population of eight crore,” he said and added that the DMK handled the pandemic situation better than the AIADMK.

Expressing concern over the 19 Bills pending with the Governor, he said when all the parties condemned it, the AIADMK kept silent on it. “If Mr. Palaniswami respects democracy he should have said it is wrong,”. He said that workers from the BJP-ruled States of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh were coming to Tamil Nadu as they faced poverty and joblessness in their States. “Instead of telling us how to run the government, the BJP should focus on their States,” he said.