DMK front registers thumping victory in Erode

A. Ganeshamurthi of MDMK, who contested in the DMK’s “Rising Sun” symbol emerged victorious by defeating his opponent G. Manimaran of AIADMK by 2,10,618 votes for the Erode Lok Sabha constituency for which results were declared at the counting centre at Institute of Road Transport Technology at Chithode on Thursday evening.

Mr. Ganeshamurthi, who was leading in all the 23 rounds, secured a total of 5,63,591 votes (52.78% votes) while Mr. Manimaran secured 3,52,973 votes (33.05%). It was followed by A. Saravanakumar of Makkal Needhi Maiam (47,719 votes, 4.47%), M.K. Seethalakshmi of Naam Tamilar Katchi (39,010, 3.65%) and K.C. Senthilkumar of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam who contested as independent (25,858, 2.42%). A total of 14,795 electors voted for NOTA. Of the total 6,930 postal votes received, 5,790 were accepted while 1,140 were rejected.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Ganeshamurthi said that he had been opposing various projects that were brought against the welfare of the people and added that he will continue to oppose such projects. He said that due to lack of cooperation among the opposition parties, BJP had won the elections.

Mr. Manimaran said that he was expecting to win the election by over one lakh votes and said that the cause of failure would be analysed. Mr. Senthilkumar said that they were expecting to get at least one-third of the votes polled for AIADMK. But, expressed disappointment over the results.

Counting of votes went off peacefully, expect for problem developed in an EVM used in the polling station number 16 in Erode East Assembly segment during the second round of counting of votes.

A total of 769 votes polled in the EVM could not be retrieved and hence, slips in the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trial (VVPAT) system were counted and the polled votes were taken into account. Likewise, slips in VVPATs of five polling stations in each segment were counted and verified it with votes polled in EVMs at the respective polling stations.

Earlier in the day, stating that results were not announced even after completion of three rounds, mediapersons staged a sit-in protest on the premises. Returning Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan told them that due to network issues, there is a delay in declaration of results. The protest was withdrawn after he assured them that they will be informed of the results immediately after declaration.