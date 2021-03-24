DMK front fields first timer against AIADMK in Avinashi

Tiruppur

24 March 2021 00:00 IST

Incumbent P. Dhanapal, who has been renominated, seeks to retain the seat

In the upcoming election, Speaker of Legislative Assembly P. Dhanapal, who has been renominated to contest from the Avinashi (Reserved) Assembly constituency, will face off against founder and president of the Aathi Thamizhar Peravai R. Athiyamaan fielded by the DMK front, who will be contesting elections for the first time.

Both the candidates are from the Arunthathiyar community. As per the data from the Election Commission, the candidates from the AIADMK have won in Avinashi in all the four Assembly elections held from 2001. Mr. Dhanapal, who became the first Dalit Assembly Speaker in 2012, won here in the 2016 Assembly elections with a margin of over 30,000 votes.

While schemes such as inauguration of the long-pending Athikadavu – Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme and establishment of a Government Arts and Science College in Avinashi have come to the benefit of the voters, political observers say that the contest might be tougher for the AIADMK this time.

Advertising

Advertising

CPI(M)’s Avinashi Union Secretary S. Venkatachalam said that while the Avinashi (Reserved) constituency might be regarded as being a stronghold of the AIADMK for the past two decades, the anti-incumbency factor among the voters might play out against Mr. Dhanapal. “He usually visits the constituency only to inaugurate projects or to meet prominent people,” he alleged, further claiming that he was not approachable for the people of his constituency during his term.

Civic issues such as re-laying of damaged roads and improvement of facilities at the Avinashi Government Hospital have also not been addressed in the past five years, according to Mr. Venkatachalam.

D. Prabu, convener of the Federation for Athikadavu Avinashi Ground Water Recharge Scheme Struggle Committee, alleged of bureaucratic negligence in the planning of the project’s first phase as many water bodies were allegedly left out in Avinashi and in other places where the project works are being carried out. While it was initially expected that the first phase will be completed by March, the officials cited the COVID-19 lockdown for the delay and it is now expected to be completed by December, he said.

In August 2020, officials from various departments and the Tiruppur district police rescued over 150 minors who were found to be working in spinning mills near Avinashi.

According to C. Nambi, executive director of Avinashi-based Centre for Social Education and Development, there seems to have been an increase in child and adolescent labour after the lockdown. The Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health must step up vigil by inspecting more industries to ensure that minors are not made to work against their will, he said.