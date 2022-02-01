DMK finalises seat sharing with Cong. in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

01 February 2022 21:28 IST

To give 9 wards

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Tuesday finalised seat sharing with the Congress and most other alliance parties.

According to sources, the DMK will part with nine wards to the Congress, whose initial demand was 17.

There was no way that the DMK was going to allot so many wards to the Congress because it was looking at contesting at least 75 of the 100 wards in the city, the sources said.

Advertising

Advertising

The day also saw the DMK allot four seats to the CPI, three to MDMK, two to Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi and one each to Indian Union Muslim League and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi.

Of the allies, the Kongu party candidates would be contesting on the DMK’s rising sun symbol, the DMK sources said.

As for the CPI(M),the party leadership in Coimbatore went in to a huddle after the DMK said it would allot four seats.

The DMK expected the Left party to return for discussion soon. And the DMK was in discussion with the Welfare Party of India and the United Jamaath as well.

Both the parties had sought a seat each. If it were to accede to their demands then the DMK would contest in the remaining 76 seats, the sources added.