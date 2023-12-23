GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DMK failed to take precautionary measures to prevent flooding: L. Murugan

December 23, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The DMK government failed to take necessary precautions to prevent flooding despite receiving warnings about potential flooding, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan said on Saturday. He also added that the government had no plans in place to deal with flooding.

Addressing media persons at Bhavanisagar, the Minister stated that the DMK government reported to have spent ₹4,000 crore on stormwater drainage work in Chennai Corporation “But I don’t know what happened to the money as houses were submerged during Cyclone Michaung. This is called the Dravidian Model of governance,” he added. He also pointed out that the government failed to drain the rainwater into the sea, and that the Centre has provided ₹900 crore in disaster-relief funding to the State. A central team is currently evaluating the rain-related damage in the four southern districts, and the amount of relief will be determined based on the team’s report.

The DMK has a reputation for corruption, Mr. Murugan said, with one minister in jail for corruption and another convicted. “Eleven more ministers are facing corruption charges,” he said.

