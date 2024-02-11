DMK election manifesto preparation committee gathers inputs in Salem

February 11, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Salem

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Lok Sabha election manifesto preparation committee led by DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi gathered inputs from various sections of people in Salem on Sunday.

The DMK committee is visiting important districts and receiving demand petitions from the people, including the traders, and various associations. On Sunday, the committee visited Salem district and received petitions.

Ms. Kanimozhi said the committee was meeting people and gathering their views to prepare DMK election manifesto. The petitions received during these meetings would be discussed with the Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, and steps would be taken to include the demands in the manifesto. The government coming to power at the Centre should be the government of traders, MSMEs, business people, and farmers. The present Union government was betraying the people of Tamil Nadu by not even giving funds for the damage caused by recent floods, she alleged.

Traders and ordinary people are suffering due to complications in GST. But the Union government is not ready to lend ears to the issue. The Union Government should be a people’s government, make people live in a peaceful society, and lead to the path of development. Similarly, the Union government coming to power should respect the rights of States and create employment, Ms. Kanimozhi added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee members A.K.S. Vijayan, Govi Chezhiyan, K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, C.V.M.P. Ezhilarasan, M.M. Abdullah, Ezhilan Naganathan, and Chennai Mayor R. Priya received petitions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT