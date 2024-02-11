GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DMK election manifesto preparation committee gathers inputs in Salem

February 11, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau


A 11-member DMK committee, led by the party’s deputy general secretary Kanimozhi, met various sections of the people in Salem on Sunday, February 11, 2024, to get inputs for election manifesto. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Lok Sabha election manifesto preparation committee led by DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi gathered inputs from various sections of people in Salem on Sunday.

The DMK committee is visiting important districts and receiving demand petitions from the people, including the traders, and various associations. On Sunday, the committee visited Salem district and received petitions.

Ms. Kanimozhi said the committee was meeting people and gathering their views to prepare DMK election manifesto. The petitions received during these meetings would be discussed with the Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, and steps would be taken to include the demands in the manifesto. The government coming to power at the Centre should be the government of traders, MSMEs, business people, and farmers. The present Union government was betraying the people of Tamil Nadu by not even giving funds for the damage caused by recent floods, she alleged.

Traders and ordinary people are suffering due to complications in GST. But the Union government is not ready to lend ears to the issue. The Union Government should be a people’s government, make people live in a peaceful society, and lead to the path of development. Similarly, the Union government coming to power should respect the rights of States and create employment, Ms. Kanimozhi added.

The committee members A.K.S. Vijayan, Govi Chezhiyan, K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, C.V.M.P. Ezhilarasan, M.M. Abdullah, Ezhilan Naganathan, and Chennai Mayor R. Priya received petitions.

