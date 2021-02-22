DMK demands immediate rollback of fuel price hike

DMK women members staged protests against the hike in the prices of petrol and cooking gas here in Krishnagiri on Monday.
Amid the steep hike in the prices of LPG and petrol and diesel, the protests have mounted against the BJP-led Centre across the country.
In its wake, the DMK led protests with a huge participation of women, who are the primary stakeholders facing the impact of the rise in prices of cooking gas. According to the protesters, the rise in price of LPG by over ₹100 has hit women. Similarly, the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel would directly impact the price of essential commodities, whose prices will inflate with transportation costs added. The protesters slammed the government and dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the rise in prices.
According to the DMK, this was yet another indication of the “anti-people” policies of this government. The protesters also condemned the State government that was an ally of the BJP for being party to the “anti-people” policies.
The protesters said, the upcoming election would teach an appropriate lesson to the AIADMK and the BJP. Scores of women raised slogans against the Centre and demanded an immediate roll back on the costs.
