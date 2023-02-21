DMK deceived women by promising monthly honorarium, says G.K. Vasan

February 21, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - ERODE

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Tuesday said the DMK government had deceived women with its promise of a monthly honorarium of ₹1,000.

He also claimed that the government had not fulfilled any of its poll promises.

Seeking votes for AIADMK Erode (East) candidate K.S. Thennarasu, he said that though the election was unexpected, the DMK had failed to meet any of the expectations of the people, and hence, it was necessary to defeat its candidate. He said that after the byelection was announced, the DMK was involved in various violations of the model code of conduct. “They are cheating people by confining them to sheds and promising them cash,” he said, and added that the DMK had forgotten about democracy.

Mr. Vasan said that various welfare schemes implemented during the AIADMK rule were stopped by the DMK, adding that the ruling party too failed to implement any scheme. “When the people had just recovered from COVID-19, the government hiked various taxes, electricity charges and the price of milk, causing hardship to them,” he said.

He said the DMK’s promise of a monthly honorarium for women, the cancellation of NEET and an education loan waiver had not been fulfilled, and urged the electors to teach the party a lesson.

