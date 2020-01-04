DMK debacle attributed to poor poll management

The DMK’s debacle in the rural local body polls here, where the party lost eight of the 10 panchayat union councils along with the loss of the district council, is largely being attributed to the poor poll management by the district secretary and Dharmapuri MLA Thadangam Subramani, who was in-charge of the polls.

The district unit is seen to have not learnt its lessons from the byelection debacle faced in Harur and Paapireddypatty constituencies, where the loss of Harur was seen as an unnecessary loss, especially when the DMK swept the Lok Sabha election. Just as then, the debacle in the local body polls too is seemed to have been caused by inadequate grassroot management and strategy, coupled with mismanagement of local cadre disgruntlement. For instance, Dharmapuri panchayat union election saw two DMK candidates contesting in the same ward.

Mr. Subramani’s sister-in-law lost to the AIADMK candidate in the MLA’s own Thadangam panchayat.