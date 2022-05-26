DMK councillors seek probe into purchase of waste collection vehicles in Salem

DMK councillors have said that the 179 battery-operated vehicles purchased during the previous AIADMK rule were non-functional. They alleged irregularities in the purchase of vehicles and wanted a probe to be conducted.

The corporation council meeting, chaired by Mayor A. Ramachandran, was conducted on Thursday during which Hasthampatti Zone chairperson S. Umarani said that the vehicles purchased for door-to-door waste collection were obsolete now leading to piling up of garbage in wards.

However, leader of the opposition N. Yadavamoorthy, belonging to the AIADMK, said that special officers after consultations purchased the vehicles and the lifespan of the vehicles were over now. He said that it was wrong to blame the previous regime as government officials are to be blamed.

City engineer G. Ravi said that repair works will be carried out to the vehicles and will be put to use.

Tension prevailed for a while as both the DMK and the AIADMK councillors exchanged words over the condition of the vehicles after which the Mayor pacified them.

Mr. Yadavamoorthy said that under the smart city mission, projects worth ₹1,000 crore were implemented during the AIADMK rule. But, DMK councillor J. Jeyakumar said that projects worth ₹200 crore to ₹300 crore were only completed and alleged corruption in the implementation of the projects.

When Mr. Yadavamoorthy tried to speak, DMK councillors entered into an altercation with him and later the Mayor announced that 48 proposed resolutions were passed.

Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj, Deputy Mayor M. Saradadevi, engineers and officials attended.