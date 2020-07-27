DMK councillors allege irregularities in procuring safety gadgets

SALEM

27 July 2020 18:58 IST

In a petition to Salem Collector S.A. Raman on Monday, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam councillors in Omalur Panchayat Union alleged irregularities in procuring disinfectant and safety gadgets such as masks and gloves for the Union.

The councillors alleged that the Panchayat Union informed the members that ₹11.55 lakh was spent between March 25 and May 22 on purchasing these items. The petitioners said that they purchased these items for a lesser price from the shop mentioned by officials of the Panchayat Union.

The officials were not willing to reveal which village panchayats these materials were given to, the councillors said, and demanded an inquiry.