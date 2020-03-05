DMK councillors allege irregularities in indirect election at T.N. Palayam

Alleging irregularities in the conduct of indirect election for the post of chairperson at Thookanaickenpalayam Panchayat (T.N. Palayam) union, DMK councillors and cadre blocked the Anthiyur – Sathyamangalam road here on Wednesday.

On January 11, indirect elections were held to elect chairpersons and vice-chairmen in 12 panchayat unions and it was postponed in two unions due to absence of members.

Also, elections for the post of vice-chairman at Kodumanal and Punjai Palathozhuvu panchayats in Chennimalai Panchayat Union were not conducted on the day.

On January 30, elections were held in the two panchayats in the Chennimalai Panchayat Union, while it was postponed in Erode and T.N. Palayam unions.

On Wednesday, election was held at T.N. Palayam Panchayat Union office in the presence of District Election Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan in which K.M. Vijayalakshmi of AIADMK and P. Asirvadham of DMK filed their nomination papers. DMK has six councillors, Congress has one councillor and AIADMK has three councillors.

After counting of votes, Returning Officer Ponambalanathan declared that Vijayalakshmi had secured six votes, and Asirvadham four votes.

DMK councillors alleged irregularities in the conduct of the election and blocked the road near Anna Statue. Police asked them to withdraw their protest and they refused to do so. Later, they were removed and taken in police vehicles.

At the Erode Panchayat Union office, of the total six members, only three DMK members turned up for the election, while the three AIADMK members did not turn up.

Hence, the Returning Officer issued orders to postpone the election.