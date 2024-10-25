DMK Councillor in Erode alleges prevalence of caste-based discrimination in his ward

Alleging that caste-based discrimination was still prevalent in Erode, DMK Councillor K. Sri Aathi Sridhar (Ward 8) said during the Corporation council meeting on Friday that an individual in his ward had encroached a pathway and was permitting only members of his community to use the stretch.

Speaking at the meeting chaired by Mayor S. Nagarathinam and in the presence of Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj and Corporation Commissioner Narnaware Manish, the Councillor said a digital survey in his ward confirmed that the pathway between two houses had been encroached.

“When I questioned the encroacher, I was threatened,” he claimed. He criticised the civic body for its inaction and claimed that the encroacher had sent him a legal notice. Responding to his allegations, the Commissioner said a notice would be served on the encroacher and the pathway would be restored for public use.

Ward 43 Councillor J. Saburama Minhaj alleged that traders at the Abdul Gani Textile Hub had demolished walls and merged many shops. She wanted to know whether they had sought permission from the civic body for the works. She alleged that the recent death of a worker during the works was due to civic body’s negligence, and called for action against the violators. The Commissioner said that permission had not been given for the demolitions and assured of action if violations were found.

Councillor D. Thangamuthu (ward 11) wanted to know the status of the proposal to establish a bus stand near Kanirowther Lake. The Commissioner said that land acquisition was taking time because of increase in land value, which was earlier calculated based on square feet and now assessed by the acre.

Other issues raised by the councillors were overflowing underground sewage channels during rainy season, non-functioning street lights, absence of white markings on speed breakers, damaged sewers and inordinate delay in road restoration works after digging for various projects.

Councillor B.K. Palanisamy (ward 24) stressed on the need for a flyover near Konavaikal on Old Karur Road as ambulances had to wait at the railway gate frequently. He also suggested starting the council meeting at 10 a.m. instead of the present 12 p.m. so that more issues could be discussed.

