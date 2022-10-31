DMK councillor blames Corporation for not executing any works in his ward

Mayor S. Nagarathinam and DMK councillor K. Sri Aathi Sridhar engaged in a heated exchange of words during the urgent council meeting in Erode on Monday | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

The Corporation’s urgent council meeting held here on Monday witnessed a noisy scene after ruling party councillor K. Sri Aathi Sridhar (ward 8) blamed the civic body for failing to carry out any works in his ward. The situation further escalated when Mayor S. Nagarathinam left her chair and went to him and had a heated exchange of words.

As soon as the meeting commenced, many councillors wanted the civic body to expedite various works being implemented in their wards. When Mr. Sri Aathi Sridhar continued to blame the civic body for failing to execute any works in his ward, the Mayor went up to him and asked why he did not take up the issue with her. She said that instead of blaming, he should have met her and raised the issue.

Later, the meeting continued and councillors supported the conservancy workers who were staging a sit-in-protest demanding job regularisation. A total of 30 resolutions were passed during the meeting.