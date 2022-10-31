DMK councillor blames Corporation for not executing any works in his ward

The Hindu Bureau
October 31, 2022 17:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor S. Nagarathinam and DMK councillor K. Sri Aathi Sridhar engaged in a heated exchange of words during the urgent council meeting in Erode on Monday | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

The Corporation’s urgent council meeting held here on Monday witnessed a noisy scene after ruling party councillor K. Sri Aathi Sridhar (ward 8) blamed the civic body for failing to carry out any works in his ward. The situation further escalated when Mayor S. Nagarathinam left her chair and went to him and had a heated exchange of words.

ADVERTISEMENT

As soon as the meeting commenced, many councillors wanted the civic body to expedite various works being implemented in their wards. When Mr. Sri Aathi Sridhar continued to blame the civic body for failing to execute any works in his ward, the Mayor went up to him and asked why he did not take up the issue with her. She said that instead of blaming, he should have met her and raised the issue.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Later, the meeting continued and councillors supported the conservancy workers who were staging a sit-in-protest demanding job regularisation. A total of 30 resolutions were passed during the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app