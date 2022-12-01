DMK councillor attacked on Mettur municipality office premises

December 01, 2022 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

A DMK councillor was allegedly attacked on the premises of the Mettur municipality office on Wednesday.

The councillor of 14th ward in Mettur municipality A. Venkatachalam (55) was allegedly attacked when he had come to attend the council meeting. When he got down from the car, two unidentified men attacked him with a sickle. Other councillors rushed to the spot on hearing his scream. The unidentified men fled from the spot.

Mr. Venkatachalam suffered hand injuries and was taken to the Mettur Government Hospital. Later he was taken to the Salem Government Hospital. On information, Mettur DSP Shanmugam arrived at the spot and conducted inquiries. The police have gathered CCTV footage from the area and are attempting to identify the men. The Mettur police have registered a case and are investigating.

According to police sources, two cases were filed against Mr. Venkatachalam in 2011 and 2015 for allegedly murdering AIADMK functionaries. Later, he was acquitted by the court. Currently, one case is pending against him. The police suspect that to take avenge for the murder, he might have been attacked. The councillor was out of danger, police sources said.